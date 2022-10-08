Kilgore ISD implementing new security position for new school year

Additionally at this meeting, a proposed Guardian Plan was presented for the new school year.

The Kilgore Independent School District has appointed a new security position for their district to increase security for the new school year.

At a special board meeting on Aug. 15, KISD school board members approved of a new full-time security officer position for the district. This position will start for this upcoming 2022-2023 school year, and will be appointed at one of the elementary campuses.

This position will help provide the district an increased level of campus safety and supervision, in addition to the current School Resource Officer plan, according to a statement from the district.

Board members also approved a School Security Guard program, which would employ off-duty law enforcement officers to be on KISD campuses during school hours.

Additionally at this meeting, a proposed Guardian Plan was presented for the new school year. If the board approves of the plan, designated KISD employees would be selected and trained to be guardian candidates.

“If a Guardian Plan is implemented in the district, candidates will undergo extensive screening and rigorous training before being selected as guardians,” said Dr. Andy Baker, KISD Superintendent of Schools.