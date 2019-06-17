KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore ISD will have new resource officer patrolling the halls next school year. This one, however, will have four legs and a little more fur than the others.

In an effort to keep drugs, alcohol, tobacco and guns out of the school, the Kilgore Police Department will utilize a K-9 officer to help keep students safe and focused on school.

According to KPD, the dog was donated to the department. It will be trained to detect alcohol, guns, marijuana, cocaine, pharmaceutical pills and tobacco, including e-cigarettes. Money seized from a doctor running a pill mill operation will help pay for the training.

The dog will be the first K-9 officer of its kind in the Kilgore-area.

The dog's trainer will be School Resource Officer Clint Johnson.