MINEOLA, Texas — Mineola superintendent Kim Tunnell turned in her resignation letter to the city's school board Thursday.

The board almost unanimously voted to accept the letter except for one.

In a joint statement obtained by CBS19 Friday evening, Tunnell will remain employed by Mineola ISD as an assistant to the interim superintendent.

Kim Tunnell, Mineola ISD statement | Board Of Directors Dr. Kim Tunnell has announced her resignation as Superintendent of Schools for the MineolaIndependent School District. An Agreement has been reached which allows Dr. Tunnell the abilityto pursue other interests and permits the Board to pursue hiring another Superintendent.

Many people were in attendance at Thursday's meeting, and clearly upset the school board did not give the people of Mineola a earlier notice about the special session.

"I don't really know why they would want her to go, Dr. Tunnel has been an incredible asset to Mineola," Angie Ruffin, a mother of Mineola ISD students, said. "The parents love her, the teachers love her, the students absolutely love her, and it's going to be a huge loss for Mineola."

The district did not say when the search for a new superintendent will begin.