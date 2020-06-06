HOUSTON — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in 2014.

Legendary debate coach Dr. Thomas F. Freeman has died. He was 100 years old.

Freeman began his career at Texas Southern University in 1949. TSU announced the news of Freeman's death on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Freeman was a philosophy professor and founded the TSU Debate Team and the Weekend College.

