LONGVIEW, Texas — As most colleges and high schools prepare for graduation, other students will be gearing up for summer classes.

LeTourneau University in Longview is hoping to take summer classes a step forward by beginning face-to-face classes.

"We are certainly hoping to open up all of our our face to face classes that we typically do over the summer," Provost Steven Mason said.

The summer term is already underway at the university. However, all classes are being conducted online. Mason hopes to change that in only a few weeks time.

"Our aim is by June 1 to be able to have students in-person," Mason said. "And so we're looking forward to that. In fact, in aviation, as we're allowed, we'll begin perhaps even earlier with some special cases."

The university is planning to fully reopen the school in the fall. While schools across the country are dealing with troubles, enrollment at LeTourneau is up.

"All the numbers, indicators that we have at this moment are all very strong." Mason explained. "I think students are still very excited to come back."

UT Tyler President Dr. Michael Tidwell says all classes will remain online through the summer. However, they also plan to reopen in-person classes in the fall.