TYLER, Texas — The Lindale Eagle Vision film team is flying high after winning two state awards for their recent documentary "Miniature Blessings."

"I was really excited. We were all really excited," said Braulio Navarro, a junior on the team.

The documentary tells the story of a miniature horse farm in Lindale that works with adolescents with special needs to gain life skills outside of the classroom.

"When we heard about this, the special needs class was going out and working with the horses every week and really like learning how to do a job, I thought that was amazing and totally different than anything any of the other classes are doing," said film director Miles Hill, a junior at Lindale.

The film placed first in the state UIL competition and won the prestigious Barbara Jordan Media Award, an award given to filmmakers, journalists and photographers who work to shine light on the special needs community in a respectful way.

The group, comprised of juniors, sophomores and freshmen, put in more than 100 hours of time to complete the project.

"I think almost everyone in here has some sort of dream of going into a field like this in the future and so hopefully it all works out for all of us," said junior Lauren Knox.

The team also placed fifth in the state for another documentary, "Youth With a Mission," about a missionary from Bangladesh in Lindale.

To watch the award winning documentary, head over to the Lindale Eagle Eye website.