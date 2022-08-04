Lindale ISD to have a trained police officer at every campus as part of new security plan

This is in addition to a variety of other security measures already implemented.

Lindale Independent School District will have a full-time trained police officer at every campus within the district for the new school year as part of their new security protocol.

At the start of the 2022-2023 school year, each one of Lindale's school campuses will have an assigned police officer that is armed and trained. This is in addition to a variety of other security measures already implemented.

Each officer will have completed the Active Shooter Response for School-Based Law Enforcement class, which includes training beyond the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center program.

“Having an officer assigned to each campus provides another layer of protection for our amazing students and staff," said Lindale ISD Police Chief Joey King in a press release. "This is solid proof of Lindale ISD's commitment to keeping the safety and security of our students and staff as a top priority.”

Every LISD police officer will have handguns; medical supplies; and specialized tools to assist in emergencies. The press release details that in addition to more officers, there will be security cameras both inside and outside the campuses to provide live access to front office staff and police.

LISD PD works with local law enforcement agencies, as well as the fire department, to coordinate prevention and response activities for regular security audits. Lindale Police Department officers, deputies from the Smith County Sheriff's Office, and Smith County Precinct 5 Constables will be patrolling campuses regularly.

The security program that LISD has implemented previously addresses prevention; intervention; preparedness; emergency response; and building security; in addition to routinely reviewing and making adjustments whenever necessary. The current safety features LISD has implemented are:

Crossing Guards direct vehicle and pedestrian traffic

Full-time nurses at each campus have access to medical supplies, protective gear and equipment

Automated External Defibrillator (AEDs)

Epi-Pens or epinephrine (used to treat severe allergic reactions)

Albuterol (bronchodilator that relaxes muscles in the airways and increases air flow to the lungs)

Emergency first aid kits including tourniquets and Stop the Bleed Kits

Comprehensive guidance and counseling program focusing on the whole child, including support for students’ mental, social and physical needs

District has a contract for random visits of K9 interdiction covering drugs and powder detection

Security apps such as Stopit, CopSync, Raptor, and FirstNet

Walkie Talkies at all campuses

Breaching tools at all campuses

Tasers for all Lindale ISD Police

Door Buzzer Security Systems

“It is almost always calm, quiet, and peaceful but we can’t become complacent or relax our standards in terms of being aware and secure," detailed Lindale ISD Superintendent Stan Surratt in the press release. "We have enhanced our security at every campus and we will be having more safety training for our staff; we are adding many more safety checks and measures to guarantee the safety of all.”

Furthermore, any visitors to campuses and classrooms will have to abide by the following guidelines whenever present:

All visitors must check-in at the front office for a temporary visitor's badge with a valid identification card, like a driver's license. This badge is only valid for that day.

Visitors are not allowed to access hallways, gyms, cafeterias, or classrooms without being in the presence of a school employee.

Parents and guardians listed on Skyward may drop-off food in the office for their student; no outside food deliveries are allowed.

Guest speakers, student teachers, substitutes, or any other all-day visitor accessing the school must be cleared with a background check in advance.

Visitors must conduct themselves professionally and in a school-appropriate manner. If failing to do so, the visitor will be asked to leave or will be escorted off the premises.