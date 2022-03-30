Lindale ISD wins District Championship in UIL Academics at every level

"All of these individuals donate so much time and effort throughout the year, and to see all of that hard work come to fruition is so rewarding for everyone."

LINDALE, Texas — Lindale ISD's competing campuses from 6th-12th grade have been named 2022 District Champions in UIL Academics.

Lindale High School students won a combination of individual and team awards. 30 individual students have qualified for Regionals with more expected to advance today in LD Debate, Poetry, Prose, Informative, and Persuasive.

LHS currently has a total of 618 points an the next closes school in point totals has 355.

"I am extremely proud of our students and coaches for their dominant performance in capturing the District UIL Academic Championship,” Jeremy Chilek, Lindale High School Principal said. “All of these individuals donate so much time and effort throughout the year, and to see all of that hard work come to fruition is so rewarding for everyone at Lindale High School."

Lindale ISD’s UIL Academic teams will advance to Regionals. The teams are hoping to gain enough points to compete at State and come home as the UIL Academic State Champions once again. LHS has won three UIL Academic State Championships out of the last four years.

“Lindale High School has been dominating UIL Academics for many years,” Stan Surratt Lindale ISD Superintendent said. “Our students take pride in competing in UIL Academic competitions. We have our annual goal to win the UIL Academic District Championship at every level and I am proud to say that our Eagles continue to achieve. We are very proud of our students and UIL Academics coaches. We are excited to see what these students will accomplish at the Regional and State levels.”

District Medalists:

Calculator Applications (Coached by Stephanie Sembritzky):

5th - Madeleine Morton

6th - Sarah Kim

2nd Place Team (with Jacob Groth and Kaden Strickland)

Computer Applications (Coached by Amanda English)

1st - Kylie Kleam*

2nd - Kaylee Kelley*

3rd - Connor Philpot*

Computer Science (Coached by Amanda English)

1st - Blake Reeves*

2nd - Noah Sullivan*

3rd - Rex Day*

6th - Kamryn Brooks

1st Place Team*

Current Issues (Coached by Rory McKenzie)

1st - Gavin James*

2nd - Aden Ramsey*

2nd Place Team (with Aryan Patel and Jakob Davenport)

^Possible Wildcard

Literary Criticism (Coached by Kristin Schlessman)

1st - Jaxson Buttram*

3rd - Autumn Schoolcraft*

4th - Jacqueline Rand

1st Place Team* (with Krissy Dearing and Charlotte McConathy)

Math (Coached by Stephanie Sembritzky)

5th - Kaden Strickland

2nd Place Team (with Madeleine Morton, Jacob Groth, and Sarah Kim)

Number Sense (Coached by Stephanie Sembritzky)

5th - Madeleine Morton

6th - Anthony Shoukry

2nd Place Team (with Isaiah Yard and Kaden Strickland)

Ready Writing (Coached by Kari McKenzie)

2nd - Autumn Schoolcraft*

3rd - Kailee Huston*

Science (Coached by Duane Walton and Katy Lyles)

1st - Troy Dane*

2nd - Zane Gano*

3rd - Julia Montgomery*

4th - Angelina Jansen

6th - Gavin James

1st Place Team* (with Madeleine Morton)

Top Biology - Julia Montgomery*

Alternate Biology - Angelina Jansen

Top Chemistry - Troy Dane*

Alternate Chemistry - Madeleine Morton

Top Physics - Zane Gano*

Social Studies (Coached by Taylor Jarman)

3rd - Kathryn Peschke*

4th - Kylie Kleam

6th - Koby Kleam

2nd Place Team

Spelling and Vocabulary (Coached by Stephanie Myrick)

1st - Abigail Alexandris*

3rd - Emma Dilley*

4th - Alyssa Starkey

5th - Kylie Kleam

1st Place Team*

Journalism (Coached by Neda Morrow)

1st Place Journalism Team

Copy Editing

1st - Vivi Lehman*

2nd - Julia Montgomery*

3rd - Marlee Sorrells*

Editorial Writing

1st - Lian Boone*

2nd - Vivi Lehman*

4th - Jesika Miller

Feature Writing

1st - Vivi Lehman*

2nd - Jesika Miller*

3rd - Marlee Sorrells*

Headline Writing

1st - Vivi Lehman*

4th - Jesika Miller

5th - Julia Montgomery

News Writing

1st - Kylie Hester*

2nd - Marlee Sorrells*

Speech and Debate (Coached by JP Fugler and Rory McKenzie)

CX Debate (from back in January)

1st - George Bond and Jakob Davenport