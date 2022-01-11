Lindale students selected as Texas All-State Musicians

Halle Lambert, Emily Holloway, and Madison Klinkovsky were chosen for this prestigious honor through a competitive process.

LINDALE, Texas — Three members of the Lindale High School Chorale will perform with the Texas All-State Small School Mixed Choir in San Antonio, Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2022 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.

Halle Lambert, Emily Holloway, and Madison Klinkovsky were chosen for this prestigious honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at District, Region, and Area levels. These are students of Mr. Kerry Baham. This is Halle’s second time to perform as a member of a TMEA All-State organization.

High school students selected to perform in the All-State concerts have competed through auditions to qualify at the state level. All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive. 1,875 students are selected through a process that began with over 70,000 students from around the state vying for this honor to perform in one of 18 ensembles. Texas Music Educators Association sponsors the Texas All-State competition. This competitive process begins throughout the state in auditions hosted by 33 TMEA Regions. Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. From this ranking, a select group of musicians advances from their Region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA Area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA Area competitions qualify to perform in a TMEA All-State music group. Only the top 2.6% of musicians who initially audition become All-State musicians.

These All-State students participate in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally recognized conductors during the TMEA Clinic/Convention. Their performances for thousands of attendees bring this extraordinary event to a close. For the All-State concert schedule and conductor information, go to the Performances section of www.tmea.org/convention.