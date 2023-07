LIST: East Texas school districts announce the first day of school

Back-to-school start dates announced for East Texas students and staff to begin 2023-2024 school year.

As the summer comes to an end, the start of the new school year is just around the corner.

East Texas school districts have announced the official dates their students and staff will return to school to begin the 2023-2024 school year.

Below is a list of the first day of school dates across East Texas:

Alto ISD: Aug. 8

Arp ISD: Aug. 10

Athens ISD: Aug. 7

Beckville ISD: Aug. 10

Big Sandy ISD: Aug. 15

Brownsboro ISD: Aug. 9

Bullard ISD: Aug. 16

Carlisle ISD: Aug. 14

Canton ISD: Aug. 16

Chapel Hill ISD: Aug. 16

Cross Roads ISD: Aug. 17

Cumberland Academy: Aug. 16

Elkhart ISD: Aug. 11

Elysian Fields ISD: Aug. 14

Eustace ISD: Aug. 15

Frankston ISD: Aug. 2

Fruitvale ISD: Aug. 10

Gary ISD: Aug. 10

Gilmer ISD: Aug. 14

Gladewater ISD: Aug. 10

Grand Saline ISD: Aug 16

Hallsville ISD: Aug. 15

Hawkins ISD: Aug. 16

Henderson ISD: Aug. 10

Jacksonville ISD: Aug. TBA

Jefferson ISD: Aug. 15

Karnack ISD: Aug. 14

Kemp ISD: Aug. 14

Kilgore ISD: Aug. 16

Lindale ISD: Aug. 16

Longview ISD: Aug. 9

Mabank ISD: Aug. 16

Malakoff ISD: Aug. 16

Mineola ISD: Aug. 16

Murchison ISD: Aug. 14

Neches ISD: Aug. 8

New Diana ISD: Aug. 7

New Summerfield ISD: Aug. 7

Ore City ISD: Aug. 16

Overton ISD: Aug. 9

Pittsburg ISD: Aug. 7

Quitman ISD: Aug. 15

Sabine ISD: Aug. 10

Spring Hill ISD: Aug. 16

Troup ISD: Aug. 9

Tyler ISD: Aug. 16

UT Tyler Innovation Academy: Aug. 15

Van ISD: Aug. 9

Waskom ISD: Aug. 16

White Oak ISD: Aug. 15

Whitehouse ISD: Aug. 16

Wills Point ISD: Aug. 10

Winnsboro ISD: Aug. 15

Winona ISD: Aug. 17