LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District announced that a student at Central High made an extraordinary accomplishment this week.

Most students are familiar with the weeks, and sometimes months, of studying and preparation leading up to the ACT.

The average score on the exam is usually "21"— however, one Little Rock student made a perfect score.

Aaron Liu scored a perfect "36" on his ACT.

Liu also made perfect scores in all of the sub-areas and qualified as one of the school's 2022 National Merit Semifinalists.