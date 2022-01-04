Local HBCU pushes back Spring 2022 academic term start date

The upcoming semester is now slated to begin on Monday, January 24, 2022; on-campus residential students will return to campus on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

TYLER, Texas — Texas College says its chief priority remains to best ensure the health and safety of its students, faculty, staff, and constituents.

Read the official statement below regarding the Spring 2022 academic term from Texas College Communications Officer Jake Martin:

Texas College continues to closely monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Though situated in East Texas, Texas College's student population draws from across the globe.

With consideration to this, the College continuously reviews local, regional, state, national, and international data to best shape a comprehensive assessment of the pandemic’s landscape and its potential impact on the College’s population. This process informs our planning efforts and enables us to provide the safest environment that is most conducive for education.

With the emergence of the Omicron variant, the current rise in cases, and the projected surge, Texas College has pushed back the start date of the Spring 2022 academic term.

The upcoming semester is now slated to begin on Monday, January 24, 2022; on-campus residential students will return to campus on Saturday, January 22, 2022. This deferral is intended to strategically position the spring semester’s start on the receding side of the anticipated influx.

To further mitigate risk and best accommodate the needs of our students, the Spring 2022 semester will offer classes through two instructional modalities: in-person/face-to-face and virtually/online. Moreover, our COVID-19 safety and prevention protocols stringently remain in place to best minimize opportunities for exposure.

Though not an exhaustive list, these measures minimally include: required wearing of face masks; social distancing; screening; testing; contact tracing; hand washing/sanitizing; and sterilization of facilities. Further, individuals external to the campus (i.e., non-students/faculty/staff) must have an approved appointment for in-person meetings. Additionally, Texas College also strongly suggests that individuals be fully vaccinated to best protect themselves.

Given the fluidity of the variant and its continual spread, the College will continue to monitor the data and science daily and modify preparations as necessary to best ensure the safety of Texas College students, faculty, and staff.