Local high school students share their thoughts on the first day of class

Day one of the new school year is in the books for two of the biggest school districts in East Texas.

TEXAS, USA — A melodious beat rang through the air early Monday morning as students at Tyler Legacy walked into a new school year's rhythm.

The school's drumline and cheerleading squad were posted outside greeting students bright and early at the main entrance.

Tyler Legacy's newest principal, Geoffrey Sherman, was there to introduce himself offering handshakes and high-fives to his pupils.

"The buzz is in the air," Sherman said. "The kids are excited to be here and we're excited for our first day of school."

Sherman said the school has taken extreme measures ahead of the new school year with student's safety in mind.

"We feel prepared as we can be," Sherman said. "We have three police officers stationed on campus and the only way in and out is through the front office. "

Across town at Tyler High School, Principal Claude Lane said recent school upgrades will help prepare his students for the future.

"The new building is just marvelous, and we can't thank the community enough for it," Lane said.

Lane said this year's theme is "beginning with the end in mind."

"That's what we do in high school," said Lane. "The end in mind is that graduation point. When you hand that [student] that diploma, that is an exciting time."

For high school senior Cindy Gonzalez, it's a surreal feeling entering into her graduating year.

"Since we had a pandemic our freshman year, and school got cut short, it feels like everything went flying by really fast," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez encourages her peers to live out their high school years to the fullest.

"Take your time and get to know everybody," Gonzalez said.

Fellow bandmate and Tyler High Junior, Jaslyne Gilliam Junior, agrees.

"A lot of people introduced me to band and I would say it was really welcoming," Galliam Jr. said.

She suggests any new student unsure about fitting in to sign up for a club or hobby at the school to feel more comfortable