Sachi Shah began Study Buddies, a free tutoring program that offers one-on-one tutoring for Tyler area students in Grades K-6 in general subjects areas.

TYLER, Texas — As the saying goes: It takes big hearts to shape little minds.

And they don’t get any bigger than 17-year-old Tylerite Sachi Shah, who offers free tutoring at Tyler Public Library for kindergarten all the way up to 6th grade.

“We help with the basics, like reading and math,” Shah said.

Shah, a senior at All Saints Episcopal School, has been trying for almost three years to get the tutoring program off the ground.