Stonewater Roofing announces new scholarship for graduating high school seniors in local area

TYLER, Texas — A family owned company, Stonewater Roofing is giving away scholarships for upcoming high school seniors graduating this year in Tyler, Longview, Nacogdoches, and Bedford.
A total of 4 $2,500 scholarships will be awarded to 4 graduating seniors who plan to continue their education in college.
To apply, high school seniors can submit a short video. In the video, the student should talk about:
- Plans after graduation
- What inspired choosing that career path
- What receiving this scholarship would mean
All application videos should be submitted before the deadline, Sunday, April 17. Videos can be uploaded at https://stonewaterroofing.com/scholarship/.
Winners will be contacted on the week of April 17. On Friday, April 22, the winners will be announced via Facebook Live from the Stonewater Roofing Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/stonewaterroofing.
The owners of Stonewater Roofing believe in the investing in our community including our youth who will be the future workforce in East Texas.