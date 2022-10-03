Stonewater Roofing announces new scholarship for graduating high school seniors in local area

Four $2,500 scholarships will be awarded to local seniors in Tyler, Longview, Nacogdoches, and Bedford.

TYLER, Texas — A family owned company, Stonewater Roofing is giving away scholarships for upcoming high school seniors graduating this year in Tyler, Longview, Nacogdoches, and Bedford.

A total of 4 $2,500 scholarships will be awarded to 4 graduating seniors who plan to continue their education in college.

To apply, high school seniors can submit a short video. In the video, the student should talk about:

Plans after graduation

What inspired choosing that career path

What receiving this scholarship would mean

All application videos should be submitted before the deadline, Sunday, April 17. Videos can be uploaded at https://stonewaterroofing.com/scholarship/.

Winners will be contacted on the week of April 17. On Friday, April 22, the winners will be announced via Facebook Live from the Stonewater Roofing Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/stonewaterroofing.