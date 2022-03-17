Local Tyler roofing business gives seniors scholarship opportunity

This will be the second year the local roofing company will be giving back, but with the impact of last year's giveaway, the business decided to expand the reach of the scholarship and increase the amount of the scholarships to $2,500.

“We had a blast last year and got to meet so many interesting kids that we know are going to be doing amazing things in the future. As a company we loved seeing the smiles on their faces. When we told one of the kids they won, they were literally in tears. It was very powerful to see what it was doing to these kids,” said Phil Stauskas, director of marketing at Stonewater Roofing.