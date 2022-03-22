x
Education

Longview ISD expands bus access, approves bonus and desegregation plan

Approved a number of items at their meeting on Monday night, including a resolution to expand its bus access, a resignation bonus plan and a new desegregation plan.

The Longview ISD Board of Trustees approved a number of items at their meeting on Monday night, including a resolution to expand its bus access, a resignation bonus plan and a new desegregation plan.

LISD expands bus access

In efforts to be more cautious and provide better safety measures for students, the Longview ISD Board of Trustees on Monday approved a resolution that will allow some students to use the bus even if they live within a 2-mile radius of their school. 

According to state guidelines, students are eligible to use the bus only if they live beyond a 2-mile radius of their school. However, the district wanted to grant an exception for students forced to cross dangerous roadways when walking to their campus.

