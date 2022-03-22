Longview ISD expands bus access, approves bonus and desegregation plan

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from October 2021.
The Longview ISD Board of Trustees approved a number of items at their meeting on Monday night, including a resolution to expand its bus access, a resignation bonus plan and a new desegregation plan.
LISD expands bus access
In efforts to be more cautious and provide better safety measures for students, the Longview ISD Board of Trustees on Monday approved a resolution that will allow some students to use the bus even if they live within a 2-mile radius of their school.
According to state guidelines, students are eligible to use the bus only if they live beyond a 2-mile radius of their school. However, the district wanted to grant an exception for students forced to cross dangerous roadways when walking to their campus.
Read more from our CBS19 paper partner, Longview News-Journal.