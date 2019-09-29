LONGVIEW, Texas — Several Longview-area schools are targeting improvements after receiving D’s from the Texas Education Agency in this year’s state accountability ratings.

Parkway Elementary School in Pine Tree ISD, the Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville ISD, Kilgore Intermediate School, Gladewater Primary and Weldon Elementary Schools in Gladewater ISD, Gilmer Elementary School and Overton Elementary School received D’s, and that set them to making plans for improvement.

According the TEA, campuses that received a D must submit an improvement plan to the district’s school board, but the plans do not need to go to the state agency.

