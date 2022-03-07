National report: Longview ISD ranked No. 1 in metro area

No. 1 in the Longview metro area and one of the top five campuses in the East Texas region.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview High School has been ranked as the top public high school in its metro area, according to a recent report. It also stacks up as one of the top 500 in the state.

The U.S. News and World Report 2021 Best High School rankings shows Longview High School as No. 1 in the Longview metro area and one of the top five campuses in the East Texas region.

In total, 1,524 schools were ranked statewide and 17,857 nationally. In addition to traditional high schools, the rankings encompass charter; magnet; and science, technology, engineering and math-focused schools.