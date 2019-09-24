LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD held a meeting Monday to discuss a possible transition into district-wide charter classes.

Senate Bill 1882 allows districts to have non-profit charter schools take over public school campuses. Some members on the Longview ISD school board believe the change could have a benefit for students and add more funding from the state.

Board members say the change could provide about $1,300 per student participating in the charter-based program. That money would help advance programs like Montessori, STEAM and technology education programs.

The district is allowing all feedback on the proposed changes in the district.

"If it doesn't go the way we want them to go, then we will terminate the agreement with the outside entity," Longview ISD Board President Ginia Northcutt said.

The district plans to hold more town hall meetings in the future to allow parents to offer their input. Those meetings will be:

Oct 1: Forest Park Magnet School

Oct. 8: Judson STEAM Academy

Nov. 5: Longview High Schol



