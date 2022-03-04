Longview ISD and Pine Tree ISD win state awards from Texas School Public Relations Association

Longview ISD won 13 awards and Pine Tree ISD won 8 awards.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Among 1,662 entries this year, Pine Tree ISD and Longview ISD secured several state awards and recognitions as they competed with school districts across Texas during the 60th annual Texas School Public Relations Association (TSPRA) conference at the end of February in Round Rock.

Work recognized during the TSPRA Star Awards included content produced during the 2020-21 school year, ranging in submissions such as newsletters, programs, posters, reports, writing, images, photography, graphics, videos, electronic presentations, campaigns, events and websites.

After content is sent, independent judges score entries on a set criteria and give districts Gold, Silver and Bronze stars based on eligibility. Competitions are divided into three groups, and range based on the size of the school district: 15,000 students or less, 15,000 to 40,000 students and 40,000 or more.