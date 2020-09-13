Longview school districts test students to gauge 'COVID slide'

The “COVID slide” is a term used by schools to describe students missing concepts when schools closed in March because of the pandemic.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Although not required by the Texas Education Agency, Longview school districts are administering tests to determine where students might have fallen behind in the spring during virtual learning.

The TEA offers a beginning of the year assessment that can help schools gauge where students are in their learning and how much of a “slide” they had.