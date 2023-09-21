Longview ISD translates financial success to academic success

During a time when teachers are in seemingly short supply, Longview has had no problem staffing its classrooms.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD’s financial office has earned an 'A' rating from the Texas Education Agency. So, how does the school’s financial savvy translate to academic success?

"You know I’ve been telling parents, the number one thing you should be concerned about with a district is the adults that we put in front of your children during the instructional day. And we were able to start the school year off with teachers in all of our classrooms," said Wayne Guidry, Superintendent of Finance at Longview ISD.

During a time when teachers are seemingly in short supply, Longview has had no problem staffing its classrooms. The secret is that the Lobos allocate more of their budget to those performing in-class instruction, as compared to the rest of the state.

"The overall goal of our financial integrity rating system is to assure that the maximum amount of dollars are being spent on instruction in the classroom," Guidry said. "And so, you know the state average for salaries spent in the classroom for staff members is right at 64%, and we spend right at 66% of our salaries on classroom instruction."

The raise in pay has helped classrooms stay staffed, and it also helps to boost the TEA’s rating. Longview ISD has been recognized multiple times because of a financial plan that specifically puts students before anything else.

"You go to a district, and they don’t have all the teachers they need, and you ask those parents, what’s the most important aspect of a district. It’s the teachers and staff members we put in front of their kids every year," Guidry said. "So, there’s a direct correlation with how we spend money, how we manage money, and what takes place in the classroom. So, we’re an 'A' rated district academically and financially, so we take great pride in that."