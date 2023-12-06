LOST AND FOUND: East Texas man finds high school diploma on highway

The high school diploma Anello found belongs to former student Jonathan Michael Smith who graduated from Mt. Enterprise High School on May 20, 2011.

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas — It's common for us to lose things every now and then, like our keys or cell phone, but rarely does someone lose their high school diploma.

Louis Anello found one between U.S. Highways 84 and 69 in Rusk while traveling back from grocery shopping this past Saturday.

"It looked like something important, and I was surprised it was a diploma," Anello said. "I thought it was a new diploma and later realized it was an old one."

The high school diploma Anello found belongs to former student Jonathan Michael Smith who graduated from Mt. Enterprise High School on May 20, 2011.

Not knowing who Smith is, Anello and his wife, Doris, posted his diploma on Facebook, where it's gotten hundreds of shares in hopes of returning it to its owner.

The post also got the attention of the school district, which is now involved in solving this lost and found case.