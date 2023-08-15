Lufkin ISD Board approves paid leave for superintendent

Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres will receive 10 months of paid leave until her retirement at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

LUFKIN, Texas — Frustration is high in Lufkin ISD, and it all comes down to how the district is using its money. The superintendent is facing criticism for hiring a Prince cover artist for convocation. Today, the school board unanimously approved her request to stay on paid leave through the rest of the year until her retirement.

"I believe that it is in the best interest of this district, the best interest of this teacher, the teachers and the students to move forward and to grant the request for leave. And so I will reluctantly make that motion," said Scott Skelton, Lufkin ISD board member.

This decision came after Torres was criticized for using school funding to pay for a Prince cover artist at convocation. Former high school counselor, Calvasha Summers said she was at the convocation. She said unlike previous years, students weren’t allowed.

"Teachers received an email beforehand stating that before this concert started, every student had to leave the room," Summers said.

She also said teachers weren’t allowed to leave either and the performance was inappropriate.

"It was hostage. It was for torture," Summers said.

She went on to say that not only did it cost the teachers time, but it also cost the school unnecessary money. In a preliminary budget presented earlier this month, the budget was at 5.7 million and they had 2.1 million in increased expenses.

The amount used to pay for that concert is under investigation.

"That money could have gone towards sending more kids to barber school, that money could have went towards that development. Shouldn't take an investigation to find out how much it costs, who signed off," Summers said.

Now, the district is being criticized for Torres’ salary amount until her retirement.