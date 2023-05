According to Bullard ISD, all campuses were placed on lockdown at 11:15 a.m. and it was lifted after five minutes.

BULLARD, Texas — A Bullard man was arrested and booked into jail Friday after prompting a lockdown at Bullard Primary School.

Ian Andrew Rodgers, 33, was arrested Friday after entering the campus with a firearm holstered on his hip.

According to Bullard ISD, all campuses were placed on lockdown at 11:15 a.m. and it was lifted after five minutes.