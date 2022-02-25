Kilgore Colleges' Ranger Preview Day is March 25 for interested students

This event is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about KC.

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore College's annual Ranger Preview Day is Friday, March 25.

Potential students attend this day to learn more about the exciting opportunities KC offers.

Instructors will be available to answer questions during division showcases that will provide a hands-on approach to learning about what the college offers.

Students and parents will also be able to learn more about financial aid, scholarships, admissions, choosing a college major, career pathways and residential life.

“We are excited to have prospective students on campus," dean of enrollment management and student success, Chris Gore said. “The day will be a great opportunity for potential students to learn more about the college and to experience what being a Kilgore College student is all about.”

This event is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about KC. Online registration is available at www.kilgore.edu/previewday.