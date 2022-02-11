Longview mayor accepting applications for annual scholarship

Four Longview seniors will each be awarded $2,000 for college.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Mayor Andy Mack's annual scholarship for Longview High School students is accepting applications.

Graduating seniors who are residents of Longview and attend Longview, Pine Tree, Spring Hill or Hallsville High School are eligible to apply for this one-time scholarship.

Each year, Mayor Mack awards a scholarship of $2,000 to local students who have served the Longview community. A student in each high school is awarded a scholarship to further their education.

Mayor Mack and Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara provide $8,000 for scholarships through their annual council stipends to invest in students' futures.

The application process is a completed application and a one-page essay with the prompt, "What will it take for you to succeed in today's world?"

Both the application and essay can be submitted online, mailed, or delivered to City Hall by 5 p.m., Thursday, April 15, 2022.