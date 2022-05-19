A North Texas high school had to cancel classes after senior prank vandalism

Video of the vandalism was posted online, which shows fire extinguishers being used in the school, tables flipped over, plastic-wrapped digital clocks and more.

FRISCO, Texas — Classes have been cancelled at a Frisco Independent School District high school after students vandalized the school, according to district officials.

Frisco ISD officials said that Memorial High School is unable to hold classes Thursday and Friday due to air quality issues caused by the vandalism.

According to a letter sent from the school to parents, a group of students was approved to use “post-it” notes on the walls to decorate and place messages around the campus as part of their senior prank. The letter said that "staff members were on site to monitor students, but the situation devolved rapidly, and the Frisco Police and Fire Departments became involved."

A smaller group of those students vandalized the campus to a point that classes are not able to be held at Memorial for the remainder of the week, the letter said.

According to the district, the students caused thousands of dollars worth of damage, which included paint on the walls, destruction of furniture and the discharge of fire extinguishers throughout campus.

Video of the vandalism was posted to TikTok, which showed fire extinguishers being fired throughout the school, tables getting flipped over, papers littered everywhere, digital clocks wrapped in plastic wrap and more.

Frisco ISD officials said it will hold the students responsible for costs associated with the clean up. They were working with police to identify all students involved in the incident.

WFAA reached out to Frisco police and were sent the following response from a spokesperson:

"Given the scope of the incident at Memorial, it is still under investigation. I know that discussions are being had with FISD officials to determine the best course of action to take. Any questions regarding school closures would need to be directed to them."

Frisco ISD said every surface on the 300,000-square-foot campus must be cleaned, including the walls, ceilings and floors.