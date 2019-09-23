TYLER, Texas — Recently retired Tyler Junior College Chancellor and CEO Dr. Mike Metke was recognized for his leadership and dedicated service by his peers in the community college network.

Metke received the sixth annual Jesse Jones Leadership Award from the North Texas Community College Consortium on Sept. 13. The group presented the honor at its annual fall leadership conference at TJC, according to a news release.

Metke retired in June after 12 years at TJC.

