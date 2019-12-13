MINEOLA, Texas — Mineola ISD announced Cody Mize is the lone finalist in the district's search for a new superintendent.

The district has been searching for a superintendent since the resignation of Kim Tunnell in late-August.

Mize, an alum of Mineola High School, is currently serving as the superintendent of Winona ISD.

Mineola School Board President Dr. John Abbott announced Mize as the "lone finalist" in the schools search for a new superintendent.

"We are excited to name Cody Mize as our lone finalist and look forward to his coming on board after the 21 day waiting period," Dr. Abbott said in a statement. "We had a number of high quality applicants from which to choose, but Mr. Mize’s experience and track record put him at the top.”

Mize has served in a variety roles in the education field including as a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal before becoming a superintendent.

“There is a sincere resolve inside of me as a former student to return to the community that has helped raise me and work alongside like-minded individuals who want nothing but greatness for all stakeholders that Mineola ISD represents,” Mize said.

The board is expected to hold a final vote to officially name Mize as the district's superintendent on January 3. If approved, he will begin his new role as Mineola ISD superintendent in early February.