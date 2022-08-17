Mineola ISD to offer free meals for all children, no application needed

For the 2022-2023 school year, all students will be provided free breakfast and lunch without the usage of a meal application.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINEOLA, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on May 24, 2022, and does not relate to the story.

The Mineola Independent School District has announced they will offer all students in their district free meals for the 2022-2023 school year.

In a Facebook update, the district announced that they changed their policy regarding serving meals to children in their district today. For the 2022-2023 school year, all students will be provided free breakfast and lunch without the usage of a meal application.

This new approach fully eliminates the filling out and collection of meal applications for free or reduced-price meals for students, as well as "reducing the burden for families...and ensure that students receive nutritious meals," the post stated.