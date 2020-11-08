Mineola Middle School employee tests positive for COVID-19, volleyball team under quarantine

MINEOLA, Texas — A staff member of Mineola Middle School tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced Tuesday.
The name of the staff member will not be released. However, the staff member is under self-quarantine with minor symptoms.
The district said the employee last had contact with people within the district was Saturday, Aug. 8.
There are three other employees under quarantine as well as all volleyball players. As a result, all volleyball practices and games are canceled through Aug. 18. The district said none of the other employees or students are experiencing symptoms.