The investigation of East Texas Advanced Academies over violations continues

The Texas Education Agency this month revealed it is looking into East Texas Advanced Academies for possible violations of state procedures designed to protect standardized testing integrity. The charter school system has operated within Longview ISD since 2019, when it began overseeing six LISD campuses.

Also, a Tyler attorney said this week that allegations of abuse at East Texas Advanced Academies' J.L. Everhart Elementary School involve at least four non-verbal autistic children. He said the district in recent weeks showed those children's parents videos of the students being abused in a special education classroom at J.L. Everhart. Online TEA records list two people who worked with special education students at J.L. Everhart, as well as the former curriculum support employee and former campus principal, as "under review by the TEA Investigations Division."