TATUM, Texas — A mother and a grandmother fighting the Tatum ISD dress code that they say is racially discriminatory have hired a lawyer, and the women said the 4- and 5-year-old boys at the center of the controversy spent Thursday in in-school suspension for dress code violations.

Edwina "Randi" Woodley and Kambry Cox, both of Tatum, have signed a contract with Wuakeen McCoy, a 1983 Tatum High School graduate who is now an attorney in San Francisco.

"I hate (that) the town and the school is in the paper for this," McCoy said in a phone interview. "My opinion is, basically, this is unlawful actions by the district, and this rule should be removed."

