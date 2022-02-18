Saavedra named Distinguished Student Leader

Arlette is one of roughly 800 students in the nation to achieve this recognition.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — It should really come as no surprise Nacogdoches High School junior Arlette Saavedra has been named a Distinguished Student Leader.

“I love helping people,” Arlette said during an interview last week, while along the way, perfectly defining the idea of servant leadership.

To be named a Distinguished Student Leader, Arlette successfully completed the NatStuCo Student Leaders Program, earning national recognition as a National Student Council Distinguished Student Leader. Arlette is one of roughly 800 students in the nation to achieve this recognition. The program is sponsored by the National Student Council and the National Association of Secondary School Principals.