TYLER, Texas — The national shortage of bus drivers in the United States is now being felt in Tyler ISD.

The district is looking for those with a Class B driver’s license to join the school district as school bus drivers.

“In the past, I’ve had to drive a lot of different routes,” said bus driver and dispatch leader Dwain Hare. “There’s been some shifting around. Some routes have to help others.”

You can read more about this story from our news partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.