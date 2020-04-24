NEW DIANA, Texas — It would have been hard to convince anyone two months ago that in April schools all over the state would be closed for the remainder of the school year.

For most high school seniors, this time is spent picking out prom outfits, deciding on senior activities and sending out graduation invitations.

This year, things are different.

"We're trying to keep some of the senior events," said Mark Ferrer, principal at New Diana High School. "Even though it might not be on site, but trying something to make sure we support them."

Principal Ferrer says he and his staff have several events planned to honor the class of 2020, including some that might even have health benefits.

"We're committed to walking 90 miles for a specific senior or all seniors and we started that earlier this week," Ferrer said. "It's something we're really going to push out there."

School faculty, staff, parents and just neighbors are embarking upon New Diana High every evening to walk on the track and softball field in support of the 90 graduating seniors.

There is also some surprise celebrations in store for the senior class and a major announcement came earlier this week by the school board.

"Graduation it will will be held on June 20, 8 p.m. here at Eagle stadium," Ferrer said.

New Diana will be holding an in-person graduation on the school's campus in June. They are the first area district to make this announcement.

Principal Ferrer says things could change depending upon local, state and federal regulations pertaining to COVID-19. However, for now, he says they are doing what they can to honor these graduates.

"It's about all our senior classes in Texas it's not just about ours," Ferrer said. "It's everybody. It's all about all these seniors."