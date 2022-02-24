x
Proposed New Diana ISD bond would address infrastructure woes, fund new gym, more

The proposed bond will cost a total of $23.76 million that will fix all issues.

DIANA, Texas — A proposed $23.76 million bond package would allow New Diana ISD to make major renovations and add a new gym, parking lot and tennis courts.

Superintendent Carl Key said the district hired Huckabee & Associates consultants this past year as part of its effort to create a strategic plan. Huckabee performed an inspection and recommended improvements that needed to be addressed based on infrastructure and growth, Key said. 

The group presented its findings to the school board in December, and trustees then whittled down the list based on the architects' recommendations, Key said. 

