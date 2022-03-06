East Texas community gets a first-look at the new Emeline Carpenter Elementary School

"We're looking forward to the first day of school to see those smiling faces as they come to see this new facility."

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The East Texas community was given a first-look at the new state-of-the-art Emeline Carpenter Elementary School.

On Tuesday, May 31, the new Emeline Carpenter Elementary School was revealed to the public in Nacogdoches. Many residents and members of the community came out to see the long-awaited project come to fruition, including former school board members of the Emeline Carpenter family.

"When I came to visit the old school they told me they were building a new school and I said 'okay, I'm coming' so here are," said Francis Richardson, grandniece of Emeline Carpenter. "Even though COVID lengthened the time of the school, we finally made it the opening."

In addition to the new school providing necessary updates and additions to the school district, the elementary school is equipped with school safety features and a tornado shelter. The Nacogdoches Independent School District's Deputy Superintendent Michael Martin explains that given the sheer nature of the school shooting in Uvalde, the district is currently working with law enforcement agencies to develop a strategic plan in case of an unexpected event during a school lockdown.

"I like to say that I want to ensure that parents know that our number one goal is safety and security," stated Martin. "We've already begun looking at additional safety measures that we'll be putting in place this coming school year."

Martin also adds that this school couldn't have been possible without the community's overwhelming support. In 2018, the community voted for the $78 million school bond that continues to add updates and renovations to the district's school facilities.

"We were able to do a lot of good things for our students and our employees," said Martin. "We've done are very best to be good stewards of the taxpayer's money and have been able to fix a lot of what we call 'Priority Maintenance Issues' that our school district has suffered from for a number of years."