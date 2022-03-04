Dinosaurs have arrived at Tyler's Discover Science Place

The newest exhibit, Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies will open tomorrow and will run until August 28.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler's Discovery Science Place newest exhibit, Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies to open tomorrow and will run until August 28.

This special exhibit will give children a rare and exciting look at the life of dinosaurs through their eggs, nests, and young stages.

Children will be able to dig for eggs, dress up like a parent dinosaur to brood their nest, and feel the texture of dinosaur eggs.

This one of a kind hands-on dinosaurs experience is for the whole family.