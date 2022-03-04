Dinosaurs have arrived at Tyler's Discover Science Place

TYLER, Texas — Tyler's Discovery Science Place newest exhibit, Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies to open tomorrow and will run until August 28.
This special exhibit will give children a rare and exciting look at the life of dinosaurs through their eggs, nests, and young stages.
Children will be able to dig for eggs, dress up like a parent dinosaur to brood their nest, and feel the texture of dinosaur eggs.
This one of a kind hands-on dinosaurs experience is for the whole family.
Exhibit admission is $8 for adults (ages 13 up), $6 for children (ages 2-12), and children under 2 are free. Members admission are $2 less than original prices.