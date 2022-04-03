TRUE grants up to $1,000 available for some Kilgore College students

New grant aims to accelerate the number of high-value, short-term credential opportunities offered to students for economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore College continuing education students can now apply for financial aid to cover up to $1,000 of the cost of classes in certain continuing education (CE) programs thanks to the Texas Reskilling and Upskilling through Education (TRUE) Institutional Capacity Grant Program.

“These funds are unique because they are for continuing education workforce training assistance which are programs that generally don’t qualify for financial aid,” said Dr. Staci Martin, VP of student services. “With this grant, CE students can benefit by possibly receiving funds to help pay for short-term training leading to a family living wage in high-demand career fields.”