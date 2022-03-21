Longview ISD announces principal changes at Forest Park, Foster middle schools

The changes come roughly a month after a shakeup in leadership at some district campuses run by East Texas Advanced Academies.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD on Monday announced more principal changes at district campuses.

The district hired Chris Trotter, who retired as superintendent of Cleveland ISD, to fill out the rest of the year at Foster Middle School as its principal, Ryan Carroll, moves to Forest Park. Trotter, the district said in a statement, was hired to join the Longview ISD administrative staff as Chief Director of Secondary Global Learning and Strategic Engagement.

The changes, which come roughly a month after a shakeup in leadership at some district campuses run by East Texas Advanced Academies, became effective Monday, according to the district. Carroll will work with Trotter through a transitional period before starting full-time at Forest Park next week.