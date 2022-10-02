Required language on ballots for Tyler ISD bond package could confuse voters

After House Bill 3 was approved by the Legislature in 2019, that language is required on all school bond election ballots.

Residents who go to the polls in May to vote in Tyler ISD's bond election will see six words — in all caps — on the ballot that could cause confusion: “THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.”

After House Bill 3 was approved by the Legislature in 2019, that language is required on all school bond election ballots regardless if the bond will or will not actually increase property taxes.

Dax Gonzalez, division director for the Texas Association of School Boards governmental relations, said those who were in favor of that part of HB 3 argued it would provide voters with transparency.