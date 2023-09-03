Longview ISD Board of Trustees approve new upgrades to campuses, facilities

Several upgrades across Longview ISD were approved at a meeting Monday night.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is not related to this article, it originally aired on March 2023.

Longview ISD Board of Trustees approved several upgrades to campuses and facilities at a meeting Monday night.

The list of approved upgrades of campuses and facilities across Longview ISD are below: