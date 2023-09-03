Longview ISD Board of Trustees approve new upgrades to campuses, facilities

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is not related to this article, it originally aired on March 2023.
Longview ISD Board of Trustees approved several upgrades to campuses and facilities at a meeting Monday night.
The list of approved upgrades of campuses and facilities across Longview ISD are below:
- Up to $110,000 in technology upgrades to the boardroom and district conference rooms.
- Spending of $130,212 in grant funds to update the outdoor marquee sign at Ned E. Williams Elementary.
- Up to $100,000 in grant funds for the acquisition of equipment and a new gaming lab at Forest Park Magnet School.
- Selling a small plot of land near Clarence W. Bailey Elementary to the City of Longview for $1,800 as part of their Mobberly Complete Streets Project.