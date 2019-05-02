MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall Police Department is reminding drivers there is a "no parking and no standing" in the Marshall Junior High School.

The Marshall City Council passed an ordinance in October of 2018 declaring the 2700 block of East Travis Street, FM-31 in front of the school as a "no parking and no standing zone."

According to Marshall police, the designation was in response to unsafe practices and traffic violations in the area around the campus.

The zone change also helps to prevent students from having to walk across a four-lane road to get to class.

The city will have signs up starting Wednesday. Officers with Marshall police and Marshall ISD police will be stations in the area to ensure safe drop off and pick up.

Police are also warning drivers on making illegal U-Turns on FM-31 in front of the junior high school.