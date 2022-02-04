x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

North Texas superintendent quits after 30 years in education

Right before celebrating 5th anniversary, superintendent quits

DALLAS, Texas — Educating kids is all Jeannie Stone ever wanted to do. She spent more than three decades in North Texas school districts, first as a teacher and eventually as an administrator.

After she was named Richardson Independent School District’s superintendent five years ago, she drew accolades for how well she advocated for district parents and the strides she made in closing the vast learning gap between students of color and white students. The Texas PTA named her superintendent of the year in 2019. Last year, the Dallas Business Journal named her a “leader in diversity.” Then it all came to a sudden stop.

She quit.

Read more from our CBS17 paper partner, The Texas Tribune

RELATED: Due to teacher shortage, some urge Texas to cancel STAAR testing this year

RELATED: New Texas teachers leaving the job most after their first year, study says

In Other News

Higher education in East Texas adjusts COVID-19 guidelines as cases surge