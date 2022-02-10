Owens Elementary gym transforms into Winter Olympics training area for students

Physical education teacher brings to life the Winter Olympics to her students.

TYLER, Texas — Second grade students at Tyler ISD’s Owen’s Elementary are learning the value of teamwork as they navigate through a replica model of the Winter Olympics. Filled with tunnel vision, students have their eyes on the prize to win the gold medals for effort and attitude.

Holly Drain, physical education teacher at Owens Elementary, has put her creativity and skills to the test and turned the campus gymnasium into a training area for the school's own version of the Winter Olympics.

She said the process has taken a lot of preparation, but thanks to school conventions and social media suggestions, she was able to bring it to life.