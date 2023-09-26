Panola College president announces plans to retire next year

He came to the college in June 2000 and through his guidance the institution has reached unprecedented heights of achievement.

Example video title will go here for this video

CARTHAGE, Texas — Panola College Dr. Gregory Powell on Monday announced he plans to retire next year after 24 years of serving the East Texas college.

Powell said in the announcement he will retire in August 2024. He came to the college in June 2000 and through his guidance the institution has reached unprecedented heights of achievement. Under his leadership, the Chronicle of Higher Education named Panola College to the honor roll as a Great College to Work For 12 consecutive years in all 10 possible categories.

"It has been my greatest pleasure to serve as President of Panola College. I especially appreciate the strong partnership enjoyed by the Board, the faculty, the staff, and myself," Powell said. "The commitment of our faculty and staff to our mission is inspiring. It is why we have seen such tremendous growth and achievement at Panola College. Together, we cultivated a culture of upward mobility and opportunity for all students."

While Powell has been president, the college's enrollment doubled from 1,400 to 2,800 students. He has also awarded 10,500 degrees and certificates, demonstrating Panola College's vital role in the community.

There have also been campus expansions for the following areas: student housing, the library, the student center, a science building, a music building, and energy buildings.

The 2022 State of Texas' Composite Financial Index named Panola College the healthiest financially out of all Texas community college districts.

Powell has become Panola College's longest-tenured president.