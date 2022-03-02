Panola County Clean Up Day promoted to Libby Elementary

Clean Up Day is March 5 and free lunch will be provided by Waste Connections for participants.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Panola County Chamber of Commerce executive director Keri Vance encouraged children to come out to help with this weekend’s Panola County Clean Up Day at Libby Elementary.

Vance was joined Tuesday by community representatives Steve Williams, Aubrey Hull-Goodwin, Katie Foster and Teresa Dennard, who performed a skit for the kids to teach them about the importance of not littering and of picking up litter.

The Clean-Up Day is slotted for Saturday, March 5. Those interested in participating can meet at the Panola County Chamber of Commerce at 9 a.m. to get safety vests, trash bags and gloves. There will be a free lunch for participants provided by Waste Connections at noon.